Firefighters respond to overturned car at Crawley roundabout

Firefighters have responded to a collision in Crawley in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a report of an incident at the Cheals Roundabout at about 4.27am this morning (February 6).

Firefighters arrived to find a car on its roof, said the spokesman, and released a female passenger.

The extent of her injuries are unknown, but she is in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service, said the spokesman.

SECAmb have been approached for comment.