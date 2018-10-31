Firework show will raise money for children’s wards

Horley’s bonfire night will be run to raise money for the children’s wards at East Surrey Hospital.

The Horley Lions, who run the annual event, are hard at work preparing for this year’s show.

Horley Lions bonfire night 2017

Organisers say last year’s extravaganza raised £10,000 for local good causes.

With the proceeds from this year’s show, they plan to make a sizeable donation to East Surrey Hospital’s children’s wards, which treat children with cancer and diabetes.

Peter Moxley of Horley Lions Club told the Crawley Observer: “In addition to the fire and fireworks, there will be a small funfair and food stalls to keep everyone entertained.

“This event really pulls the community together.

“Local schools get creative to supply the Guys, whilst tractors with front loaders, fork lifts and pallets are all supplied by the generous CB Pallets, and farmers Ian McCubbine and Simon Court.

“The town council and many individuals contribute to this event’s success, and many are on-site at 8am building the fire, putting parking bollards around local roads to avoid congestion, and analysing the weather as this adds its own dynamics.

“Fencing has to be erected to ensure the safety of the crowds.

“All of this work has to be done on the day, and without the help of the community it simply would not be possible.

“So to give a little back to local charities and have a fantastic night out with the family, come and join us.”

The fireworks display will be orchestrated by ‘Fantastic Fireworks’, double winners of the British Firework Championships.

The gates open at 6pm, on Saturday (November 3) at the Recreation Ground off the A23 in Horley.

The bonfire will be lit by the Town Mayor, councillor David Powell at 7pm, and the fireworks will begin at 7.30pm.

