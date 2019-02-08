First fish in decades are put into Crawley lake

The first fish in decades have been placed in a Crawley Lake.

Tilgate Park Fisheries and volunteers have been working to restock it.

Campbell's Lake, Tilgate Park, Crawley JWouM47cr2TFPNmpHPd3

A spokeswoman said: “For the past two years we have been working our way around Campbell’s Lake replacing the missing and damaged platforms for the fisherman and public to use.

“This has been back-breaking labour but our dedicated team of volunteers have made it happen and all the platforms you see there now have been put in by our volunteers with materials supplied by Crawley Borough Council.

“We are really exited to say that on January 26 we were able to put in the first stock of carp placed in the lakes for decades.

“We are hoping these beauties will keep the tradition of local fishing available and accessible at Tilgate Park for years to come, returning the fishing back to the days of yesterday.”

Restocking the fishing lakes at Tilgate Park

See also:

Major supermarket chain opens in Crawley town centre creating 26 jobs

What’s all the building work in Crawley town centre? Here’s all you need to know

Have your say on £2 million Crawley plans to ease Manor Royal traffic

Crawley’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime

She added: “We are investing in the future of fishing in the park, but also trying to provide smaller carp for the young angler to catch regularly to get them into the sport.

“We believe that fishing is a calm and motivating sport. Encouraging people of all ages to get outside and have a go. For this reason 32 mirror and common carp from 3.5lb to 4.5lb have been placed in silt lake to begin to make it into a easy catch water providing a good match water or a place just to catch a fish on a sunny afternoon.

“For those of you that would like to catch a specimen carp we have placed 13 mirror and common carp in Campbells to join our larger stock these may be hard to catch but will give you a chance of catching a big one.

“All of this has been made possible with the funds we have raised through membership raffles and match days which we are hoping to continue into the year.”