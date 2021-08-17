Five children and one adult rushed to hospital following incident at Ardingly College
Six people were taken to hospital after a road traffic collision at Ardingly College yesterday.
Just before 8pm last night (Monday, August 16) South East Coast Ambulance shared on Twitter that crews had ‘treated and transported’ five children and one adult to local hospitals following a road traffic collision at the college in Haywards Heath.
The ambulance service said three people have ‘potentially serious injuries’ and one patient, who is in a critical condition, was transported to St George’s Hospital in London.
Sussex Police said, “This is an ongoing matter and no further information is available at this time.
“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 980 of 16/08.”