Flight makes emergency landing at Gatwick Airport

A flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport after a passenger required urgent medical treatment.

easyJet flight EZY2122 from Nice to London Luton was diverted to the airport earlier this morning (May 21) after a passenger was taken ill.

After landing the passenger was rushed to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for easyJet said: “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority. The passenger was taken to hospital and the flight continued to London Luton.

“We apologise for any inconvenience experienced due to the diversion and resultant delay.”