Flood warning issued for Crawley area

A warning has been issued over potential flooding in the Crawley area.

West Sussex County Council said a flood alert on Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream, Burstow Stream and Salfords Stream.

Residents have been told to be prepared for flooding.

Part of the warning reads: "River levels are high but steady as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

"Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 10am on September 25.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are out on the ground checking and clearing any blockages and debris from rivers.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated tomorrow morning, Wednesday 25 September by 10am, or earlier if the situation changes."