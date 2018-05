A sudden downpour has led to flooding throughout the northern part of the county, affecting travel.

The B2135 Steyning Road is said to be blocked both ways due to flooding between the A24 Worthing Road and Mill Lane.

One lane closed on the northbound A24 London Road at Ashington has now re-opened with residual delays back to Washington.

Traffic is also slow on the northbound A24 between Southwater and Horsham.