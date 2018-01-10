Fog warning issued for West Sussex

Drivers in West Sussex are being warned about fog for tonight and tomorrow rush hour (Thursday January 11).

The Met Office has issued a yellow (be aware) warning from 6pm tonight to 11am tomorrow.

The area affected is likely to be more inland, with coastal areas probably staying clear.

The Met Office says: “Fog is expected to become increasingly widespread through Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.

“Slower journey times are possible and there is a chance of delays to flights.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “Fog patches are likely to form during the early part of Wednesday evening, becoming more widespread overnight with the visibility falling below 100 metres in places.

“Fog will thin slowly later on Thursday morning, although some patches may persist into the afternoon in the west of the warning area.”

The rest of the week is set to be cloudy with daytime temperatures hovering around 6 or 7 degC.