Food fans’ furore over closure of Buck Barn McDonald’s

A furore has erupted among fast food fans over the closure of McDonald’s off the A24 at Buck Barn, West Grinstead.

Hundreds of mourning McDonald’s lovers have taken to social media saying they’re ‘gutted’ and asking ‘how will we cope?’ One proclaimed: “It’s the end of the world.” And another opined: “This is an outrage.”

The public protestations broke out yesterday after it was revealed that Buck Barn McDonald’s will be closed for the next couple of months as works are carried out on a digital transformation at the restaurant.

Fast food seekers were left in the lurch after turning up at the popular A24 site to find the doors locked. Signs announcing the closure and refurb were posted on the building.

McDonald’s says the restaurant - a favourite with many for miles around - will remain shut until early October. The restaurant regularly attracts customers from all around the Horsham district following the closure of McDonald’s in Horsham’s Bishopric in 2014.

Meanwhile, disappointed McDonald’s fans venting their shock and sorrow at the sudden latest closure on social media lamented: “What are we going to do?”

One said: “What fresh hell is this?” And another posted: “No Mac D’s!”

Yet another grieving for the Golden Arches commented: “Omg. what am I going to do on a Sunday morning?!?!?!? I can’t live with this.”

Others simply wailed: “Noooooooo” and “Waaaaa.”

Another more optimistic McDonald’s muncher saw a brighter side: “It’s like the world is telling me to go on a diet.”