Football fans invited to play on revamped Crawley pitches

Football fans can play whatever the weather on revamped 3G pitches at K2 and Thomas Bennett Community College.

3G pitch surfaces are not damaged by rain, sun or ice and can be played on all-year-round.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: “The new pitches look fantastic and I’m delighted to have seen local school children enjoying them already.”

The pitches were completed earlier this month by Charles Lawrence Ltd and were funded by Crawley Borough Council.

Cllr Mullins added: “Maintaining the facilities to undertake sports and other health and fitness activities, is so important as it helps us maintain not just our physical health but our mental health too. It is great that the council have been able to help on this occasion.”

To celebrate the opening of the new pitches, Thomas Bennett Community College hosted a mini fitness event, with Chelsea Football Club Scholars visiting the school to deliver fitness sessions to groups of Year 7 students along with TBCC Football Academy students and coaches.

To book a pitch call 01293 585300.