Foraging course at Tilgate Park Crawley

On Saturday (May 21) Wild Food uk will host a foraging course at Tilgate Park in Crawley between 12-3.30pm.

A two-and-a-half hour walk around the park will teaching you how to identify different plants and mushrooms with a stop along the way for some homemade refreshments such as wild mushroom soup or fruit leathers. The day ends with a wild food lunch based on what’s been found, including homemade treats. Entry: adults £50, under 16’s £25, under 12’s free. (Additional fees may apply). Visit /www.wildfooduk.com/foraging-trips/west-sussex-crawley-tilgate-park-foraging-courses/