Foraging fox finds himself in a bit of a pickle

He was probably on the lookout for a tasty morsel of food, but this foraging fox found himself in a bit of a puzzling place while on a trip through Horsham Park.

The bushy-tailed beast ended up in the park’s Dragon Maze. And although his exit was thwarted at almost every turn, the wily creature soon came up with a cunning plan to free himself.

Legend has it that a dragon once lived in St Leonard’s Forest near Horsham - after which the maze is named - but the free-roaming fox was no doubt relieved not to have had any fiery encounters - despite this week’s freezing temperatures.

The fox was spotted by a member of Horsham District Council’s parks team.