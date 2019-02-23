Former Arsenal and Tottenham star wants his side 'to be more almost like Crawley Town'

Former Tottenham and Arsenal star Sol Campbell said his Macclesfield team should be more solid and almost like Crawley Town'.



The two sides fought out a 1-1 draw after Lewis Young's 84th minute equaliser cancelled out a first half lead gained by Harry Smith.



In December the ex-England captain oversaw a 2-0 win against Reds in his first game in charge of the Silkmen.



He said: "I think Crawley started really well as a team - they put a lot of pressure on us and they switched the ball.



"That was a big part of their game and we nullified that or at least got close to the guys switching the ball.



"At the end we came unstuck and backed off too much and the guy (Lewis Young) got the deflection and scored.



"Generally they are a solid team. The league doesn't lie - and we've got to be almost like them, we've got to be even more solid and get up the league.



"We've come up from such a low position but we've climbed but have not got through.



"They've had a fantastic season, they've some really good players: some good young players as well.



"They've played really well at home. On the wings they're really mobile guys which causes problems and are overall pretty solid all over the pitch.



"Crawley probably feel it was a completely different game from when they played us before as we are very much fitter."



Campbell felt Macclesfield have to be more ruthless in making sure of all three points.



He said: "Second half they pushed and tried to look for the equaliser but the main thing for me last third play wasn't really up to standard.



"With the amount of time we had on the ball we kept on picking the wrong options.



"For us know by hook or by crook we've got to see these games out and extend our lead.



"We've had good opportunities to extend our lead and we didn't do it.



"We've got to really look at ourselves to make sure we pick the right shot or right cross to give us the best chance to score a goal.



"With the time and space we had I was really disappointed with the use of ball in the final third."

