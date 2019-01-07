Former Crawley councillor Rianna Humble dies

Former councillor Rianna Humble has died

Rianna served as councillor to West Green for ten years from September 2000 until May 2010 as Councillor Hull.

Councillor Brenda Smith said: “I and my colleagues are very sad to hear of Rianna’s untimely death. She was a councillor for a long time and a much respected member and colleague. Our thoughts are with her family.”

During her service at the council, she served as a Cabinet Member for Continuous Improvement and Development, from May 2004-06.

She also regularly served on committees including licensing, planning, and performance monitoring.