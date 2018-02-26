Four arrested in police crackdown after burglary spate

A man from Crawley was among four people arrested by Surrey Police within 24 hours in a crackdown on burglary offences following a spate of crimes.

Two of the four arrested were held when police swooped in Alfold on Wednesday. The men - a 35-yearold from Crawley, and a 32-year-old from Hampshire - were arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary.

Said a police spokesman: “The two men were found to be in possession of items believed connected to the offence.”

Both were later released under investigation.

The following day a man and woman were arrested in Farnham on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary after their Transit van was stopped by police.

Said the police spokesman: “When searching the van, officers found a number of suspected stolen items, including a chainsaw.”

Surrey Police Inspector Mark Bridge said: “We are aware of the concerns of local residents and we are working hard to tackle this recent spate of burglaries.

“We have increased our patrols and are targeting known offenders. We will continue to identify and pursue the offenders and I am pleased to report these recent encouraging results.

“We will not be complacent and the offence of burglary remains a top priority for Surrey Police.

“I will ensure my team remain vigilant and that we attend every house burglary, that we investigate all lines of enquiry thoroughly and provide appropriate support and crime prevention advice to all victims.”

He said he was grateful for support from local residents and added: “I simply encourage you to be vigilant and review the security within your home, shed and garage.

“If you suspect someone of being involved in burglary, or being in possession of stolen goods, we encourage you to tell us right away. Please call us on 101 or report your suspicions to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Last week Surrey Police charged two men in connection with 37 burglaries across 11 counties.