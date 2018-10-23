Four kittens left for dead in bin bag saved by a passing dog

Four tiny kittens that were on the brink of death after being dumped in Abbots Wood were saved when a dog sniffed them out.

The five-week-old kittens were found inside a bin bag when an inquisitive dog ventured into the undergrowth and sniffed out the unusual bag during his morning walk.

Rowan

The kittens, who would not have survived much longer, were rushed to Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare where they are being nursed back to health.

The four ginger and white kittens have been named Chester, Ivy, Ash and Rowan.

Upon arrival to Raystede, Chester, who is the smallest of the litter was motionless and appeared to be dead.

On closer inspection he was taking shallow breaths and fighting for his life, said a Raystede spokesperson.

Ivy

All the kittens were suffering from hypothermia and dehydration. They were malnourished, infested with fleas and riddled with internal parasites.

They were all given fluids via a drip and placed on heat pads. Chester was kept under surveillance to ensure his condition didn’t deteriorate.

With plenty of TLC from our cattery team along with veterinary care administered from our onsite vet, all the kittens pulled through. They have all received vitamin injections and are eating well so are gaining weight and getting stronger every day.

Each of the kittens has been treated for fleas and other parasites so they are far more comfortable and their skin and coat is looking better.

Ash

Chester still has some ongoing health issue so we are keeping a close eye on him but he is happy in himself and he and his siblings all love being given their special vitamin paste which is helping them receive all the nutrients that they were lacking upon arrival.

All the kittens will stay at Raystede until they are strong and confident enough to be rehomed. They will be vaccinated and neutered when they are old enough.

A Raystede spokesperson said, “Sadly, it seems dumping kittens is still something that occurs regularly.

“Since receiving Chester, Ivy, Ash and Rowan we have also received kittens that were left in a car park and also another kitten who was dumped in a layby on the A22.

“We rely totally on donations to give all the cats and kittens we received the best possible care. A donation of £5 will provide Chester with the vitamin paste desperately needs. We are not sure how much Chester’s ongoing health issues will cost us but donations ensure we can keep treating not only him but more kittens into the future.”

See www.raystede.org for more information about Raystede.