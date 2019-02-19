Free careers event for Manor Royal Business District

Following the success of Manor Royal BID’s inaugural Careers Expo last year, we’re delighted to announce this free careers expo is coming to the Arora Hotel, Crawley on April 4, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm where you will discover all about the jobs and occupations available on Manor Royal Business District.

Created to help local people discover more about the careers located on their doorstep, this event provides an ideal opportunity to meet and find out more about the businesses, training companies and colleges that provide valuable career, apprenticeships and job options on Manor Royal.

Manor Royal Careers Expo 2019

You can join one or all the free seminars running throughout the day on topics related to careers, employment trends, recruitment, apprenticeships, training and personal development.

Delivered by Manor Royal BID, sponsored by the B&CE Group and created by Prowse & Co. Ltd, this Careers Expo is open to all people from across the Gatwick Diamond.

It is open for everyone from school children, students and graduates, through to parents, commuters, returners and older workers who may be looking for a new job closer to home, returning to work after a career break or perhaps seeking a first job or a training opportunity.

Visitors may come along at a time that suits them, have informal conversations with a range of businesses including Avensys, CGG, Elekta and Welland Medical and benefit from informative free workshops being run by Crawley College, LoveLocalJobs, Virgin Atlantic and event sponsor the B&CE Group. To help people to get work ready and engage in quality career conversations the National Careers Service will be running a Surgery throughout the event offering free advice on CV and interview techniques.

‘A unique organisation offering great opportunities’

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) said: “If you are looking for a fantastic career you need look no further than Manor Royal. Whether your passion is driving HGVs, sales, finance, engineering, healthcare or any number of other interests there’s a good chance you’ll find it on Manor Royal.

“Last year’s EXPO was a huge success and we are delighted to bring a host of Manor Royal companies to Crawley Town Centre and invite local people from all backgrounds and ages to come along and find out what the Business District can offer.”

Zoe Wright, Group Director of People at B&CE said: “B&CE’s presence at the heart of the Manor Royal Business District continues to enable our growth and development as a unique organisation offering great opportunities to local and regional talent. We look forward to sharing what we offer and what makes us different.”

Join us on Thursday April 4 2019, 3pm to 8pm at the Arora Hotel Gatwick Crawley, Southgate Avenue, Crawley RH10 6LW.

There is no need to register; just turn up! For information visit http://www.manorroyal.org/pages/index.cfm

