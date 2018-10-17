Free Crawley Halloween outdoor cinema and spooky fun

Queens Square
People are invited to free Halloween events in Queens Square.

There will be face painting, arts and crafts, street performers and a treat trail on Saturday, October 27, from 3pm.

And an outdoor cinema starts with a free screenings of Disney’s Coco at 6pm, followed by The Addams Family at 8pm.

Councillor Chris Mullins from Crawley Borough Council said: “It’s brilliant that the council can organise free, fun, family events for Crawley residents and visitors. I urge everyone to enjoy the Halloween celebrations and create lasting memories with your families.”

Councillor Peter Smith added: “I’m so pleased we’re hosting another event in Queens Square this year. They have proved to be very popular, pulling in visitors from all over the county – I’m sure this month’s Halloween extravaganza will be no exception.”

There will be a limited number of chairs available on a first come, first served basis.

Performances will be subject to change or cancellation in the event of bad weather.

Other autumn events include:

Diverse Crawley’s Black History Month celebrations at the Friary Hall from 2-6pm on Saturday 20 October.

Foraging course in Tilgate Park from 12 noon-3pm on Saturday 20 October.

Halloween and firework night with a funfair, haunted house, music and bar at Willoughby Fields, Ifield on Friday 26 October.

Fright Night at Tilgate Park from 5-8pm with a scare maze challenge, rides in the dark, inflatables, fancy dress competition. and refreshments on Saturday 27 October

Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in the High Street from 8.15am-2pm on Sunday 4 November.

Foraging course in Tilgate Park from 12 noon-3pm on Sunday 4 November.

For more details visit crawley.gov.uk/events