Free Crawley Halloween outdoor cinema and spooky fun

People are invited to free Halloween events in Queens Square.

There will be face painting, arts and crafts, street performers and a treat trail on Saturday, October 27, from 3pm.

And an outdoor cinema starts with a free screenings of Disney’s Coco at 6pm, followed by The Addams Family at 8pm.

Councillor Chris Mullins from Crawley Borough Council said: “It’s brilliant that the council can organise free, fun, family events for Crawley residents and visitors. I urge everyone to enjoy the Halloween celebrations and create lasting memories with your families.”

Councillor Peter Smith added: “I’m so pleased we’re hosting another event in Queens Square this year. They have proved to be very popular, pulling in visitors from all over the county – I’m sure this month’s Halloween extravaganza will be no exception.”

There will be a limited number of chairs available on a first come, first served basis.

Performances will be subject to change or cancellation in the event of bad weather.

Other autumn events include:

Diverse Crawley’s Black History Month celebrations at the Friary Hall from 2-6pm on Saturday 20 October.

Foraging course in Tilgate Park from 12 noon-3pm on Saturday 20 October.

Halloween and firework night with a funfair, haunted house, music and bar at Willoughby Fields, Ifield on Friday 26 October.

Fright Night at Tilgate Park from 5-8pm with a scare maze challenge, rides in the dark, inflatables, fancy dress competition. and refreshments on Saturday 27 October

Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in the High Street from 8.15am-2pm on Sunday 4 November.

Foraging course in Tilgate Park from 12 noon-3pm on Sunday 4 November.

For more details visit crawley.gov.uk/events