Free new careers event in Crawley

A new, free Careers Expo is being held in Crawley on May 17.

The event is open of local people of all ages to experiences to discover a new career, employment or apprenticeship scheme on Manor Royal Business District.

As one of the largest and best performing commercial business areas in the South East with more than 600 companies on the patch, Manor Royal is inviting people from across Crawley, Horley and beyond to drop into a free Careers Expo, giving them the chance to informally meet potential employers, recruiters and training providers and find out more about the range of opportunities available on their doorstep.

Steve Sawyer, executive director of Manor Royal Business District, said: “Each year we run a successful ‘Know Your Neighbour’ networking event for business located in Manor Royal as part of our commitment to supporting local trade and encouraging companies to trade with each other.

“Our new Careers Expo is an extension of this, bringing together not just local businesses, but local communities too.

“We know there is a wealth of careers, jobs and training opportunities across Manor Royal and we want to help people in Crawley and surrounding areas to find out more in a friendly, informal way.”

Open to the general public, Manor Royal businesses will be on hand from 3pm to 8pm showcasing their companies, as well as a range of free seminars being run providing advice and guidance to people of all ages, backgrounds and experiences; from students looking for their first roles, to commuters looking to work more local to home, from parents returning to work after a break with childcare, to older people looking to update their skills and try something new.

Run by Manor Royal BID, in conjunction with its marketing and events partner Prowse & Co. Ltd, the event is sponsored by not-for-profit financial services company B&CE.

There is no need to register; just come along to the Careers Expo on Thursday 17 May 2018 at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Langley Dr, Crawley RH11 7SX from 3pm to 8pm.

For more information, visit www.manorroyal.org