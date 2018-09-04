Free outdoor cinema in Crawley town centre for the family

Three nights of free outdoor cinema are once again being hosted by Crawley Borough Council in the town centre.

This year’s film extravaganza will take place from Friday to Sunday September 14-16 with entertainment starting at 6.30pm each night.

Movies are expected to start between 7.15-7.30pm.

Across the weekend, visitors can look forward to three movies on the big screen, live music, dance performances, discounted food, movie snacks and even a surf simulator.

Disney’s Moana will be kicking off the weekend on Friday September 14 in Queens Square.

Joining in will be Inspire Performance who will warm up the crowd with a selection of Disney songs.

And before the movie starts, you can show your skills off on the surfing simulator from 4-7pm.

Chosen by Crawley residents through social media, Moana tells the adventure of a sprinted teen who sets sail across the ocean in search for demigod Maui, in the hope of returning the heart of Te Fiti and saving her people.

On Saturday September 15 the Oscar-winning musical La La Land is being screened in the High Street.

Once again, Inspire Performance will be treating the crowd to songs and dance before the movie.

Feel-good movie La La Land follows an actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their Hollywood dreams and fall in love. Filled with catchy songs and epic dance routines, La La Land is a perfect Saturday night watch.

The weekend’s outdoor cinema comes to a close on Sunday September 16 with the 1982 film, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

Hosted on the High Street, the evening will start with a performance of film soundtracks by Crawley Millennium Concert Band.

Steven Spielberg’s multi-award winning classic tells the story of Elliott, a lonely boy who befriends an extra-terrestrial dubbed ‘E.T.’ who is stranded on Earth. Elliott and his siblings help E.T. return to his home planet, while attempting to keep him hidden from their mother and the government.

There will be doughnuts for sale each evening and also offers on food and drink from the cafes, pubs and restaurants in the High Street including:

- 25 per cent off the total bill at Wildwood

- 20 per cent off all food and 10 per cent off drinks at the Brewery Shades

- 20 per cent off take-away food and 25 per cent off eat-in food at Prezzo

- 10 per cent discount on all burgers at Sage vegan café

- 20 per cent off loaded nachos at Teo’s Tacos Burritos

More to be announced shortly.

All discounts are subject to change and only redeemable with a menu flyer that will be handed out across the three evenings.

Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, Peter Smith, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re able to host another fantastic weekend of film and entertainment in the town centre.

“It’s the first year Queens Square is hosting an evening of outdoor cinema and I hope it will attract even more people to the area. The town centre is the perfect location for these events, especially with discounted food and drinks on offer from businesses in the Historic High Street. Enjoy a weekend of entertainment on us!”

The films chosen are aimed at families, although parental supervision is advised.

Limited chairs will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Performances will be subject to change or cancellation in the event of bad weather so check for updates on the council’s website and social media channels.

For more details visit www.crawley.gov.uk/events

Trending stories: Crawley woman pleads guilty over Council Tax deception

Tesco recalls product due to salmonella concerns