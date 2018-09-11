Free training worth £1.8k for Crawley independent traders

Free training on how to boost sales is on offer to Crawley’s independent retailers.

Crawley Borough Council is working in partnership with Crawley College and Solent University on the Small Independent Retail Training and Support Programme.

It aims to enhance the success of local businesses in the area by offering hands on support.

Workshops from September to November will cover a range of topics, including how to turn footfall into customers, boosting sales, enhancing the shop floor and creating ideas for promotions.

A council spokesman said: “The programme, which is suitable for small independent retail businesses, is worth more than £1,800 and the workshops are no obligation. Participants can choose whether to attend all of the workshops or just those that are most appropriate.

“For retailers looking for more one-to-one support, they can apply for the mentoring programme – bespoke instore training and mentoring sessions that aim to help improve performance and take advantage of local opportunities.”

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “We have a wonderful range of independent retailers here in Crawley and we at the council want to make sure they are getting the best out of their product and local opportunities, whether this be funding, or extra support and training. I would encourage all eligible business to get in touch and reap the benefits of these free workshops.”

Paul Rolfe, from the Chichester College Group, said: “The free training offers small independent retails in the town the opportunity gain new insights and techniques in visual merchandising, targeting, digital marketing and buying for profit, which will help develop their employees and grow their business.

“My message to retail business owners would be to get involved in this innovative, win-win training programme as soon as possible.”

Independent retailers who take part in either the training workshops or mentoring sessions are eligible to apply for the shop front grant to improve or refurbish their premises.

The grant is available for up to 75 per cent of the eligible improvement with a maximum contribution of £4,000.

To sign up to a free training workshop or for further information call 01293 442200 (press 4) or email employers@crawley.ac.uk

More information on the training programme and how to sign up, can be found here: https://www.crawley.ac.uk/employers/services-for-business/independent-retailers’-programme