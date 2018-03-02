Freezing weather hits world-famous gardens

Snow and freezing temperatures have led to the closure of world famous gardens at Wakehurst, Ardingly - the country arm of the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew - this week.
But the gardens’ National Trust owners hope that the gardens will re-open to the public tomorrow.
However a spokesman urged people to check the Wakehurst website - https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wakehurst - before visiting.
Meanwhile, these photos of Wakehurst’s winter wonderland were taken by Maud Verstappen of the gardens’ horticultural team.