Facebook pages and posts were set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links). You can also visit this page - Petrol Stations With Fuel Crawley. Please visit these pages for the latest updates.

Updates - latest from top:

Forecourts are currently out of fuel in Crawley

9.15am - Mark Harrison said: "Tesco Hazlewick 0900 - all fuels, no queue. But first I’d tried (on the way up from Brighton): Jeffrey’s corner (A23) - E10 only, no diesel, no high octane Cuckfield Esso - No petrol, but did have diesel. Worth corner Texaco - No fuel."

8am Jean Brown - Jones said: "Tesco three bridges 7.30 am today petrol and diesel no queues."

