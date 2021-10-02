After big queues on Friday and Saturday last weekend, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Updates - latest from top:

Forecourts are currently out of fuel in Crawley

9am: Sally Barrett said: "At at 7.30am this morning, Sainsbury's are opening at 9am, no fuel at Shell Ifield or Texaco on Manor Royal. Long queue at Tesco, but moves really quickly and very well organised."

8.15am: Earl Barton said: "Tescos Hazelwick. Just queued for 25mins. Well organised. Petrol and diesel both available."

8am: Layla Short said: "Shell Gatwick north has diesel and regular unleaded. Hardly any Que."

7.30am: Nigel Easey: "Tesco Hazlewick open. 1Hr+ queue . Such fun!"

Esso in Broadfield

7.20am: Lisa Godfrey: "Sainsbury West Green has all fuel and well organised."

7am: Emma Wilson: "Broadfield has petrol not much of a queue not a limit. Pease Pottage has fuel but big queue up to service outlets."