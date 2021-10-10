Facebook pages and posts were set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links). You can also visit this page - Petrol Stations With Fuel Crawley. Please visit these pages for the latest updates.

Updates - latest from top:

Forecourts are currently out of fuel in Crawley

10.50am - Edward Phillips said: "Both fuels available at sainsburys westgreen . Got served by two lovely ladies about 9.30, even got shown how to work the costa to get coffee .very plesant staff."Thankyou""

10am - Masha Shukkore said: "Hazelwick Tesco all fuels available no queue."

How has this affected you? Let us know you story at [email protected]