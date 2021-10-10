Fuel in Crawley - update on availability: Where you can get petrol in Crawley on Sunday, October 10
Crawley drivers continue to update each other on Facebook as they look to fill up their cars so they can get to work and take their children to school.
Facebook pages and posts were set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links). You can also visit this page - Petrol Stations With Fuel Crawley. Please visit these pages for the latest updates.
Updates - latest from top:
10.50am - Edward Phillips said: "Both fuels available at sainsburys westgreen . Got served by two lovely ladies about 9.30, even got shown how to work the costa to get coffee .very plesant staff."Thankyou""
10am - Masha Shukkore said: "Hazelwick Tesco all fuels available no queue."
