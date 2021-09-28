After big queues on Friday and Saturday, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Forecourts received deliveries on Sunday and Monday but big queues saw fuel run out quickly. There were queues up to one hour at some stations.

Facebook pages and posts have been set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Crawley and Sussex (click on links). You can also visit this page - Petrol Stations With Fuel Crawley.

Forecourts are currently out of fuel in Crawley

Tesco Hazelwick (10.50am) - Marie Marrin said: "Just got back from tesco petrol garage hazelwick Road, able to fill up car, was running on 4miles left to get there. Bit of a queue but it moves quickly, seem to have a good system in place to make it fair. Price for diesel not through the roof either." They have diesel.

Sainsbury's West Green (9.30am) - Claire Johnson replying to the question 'can anyone confirm that sainsburys Crawley has petrol before I make the trip over there' - "just been there and it's very organised and only had to wait about 5/10mins."

BP Pease Pottage (9.20am) - Donna Vansittart said: "Pease pottage £45 max and well organised , in the que now been about 20 mins so far nearly at the front fingers crossed."

Esso in Broadfield

Tesco Hazelwick (9.20am) - Has E5 fuel

Shell at Gatwick North - Louise Coffey said: "No petrol or diesel at the shell garage at gatwick north terminal that was at 08.35am today."

BP Woodfield Road - Christian Collins (8am) said: "BP woodfield Rd does but 45 min wait."

Ifield - Karen Armitage (7.52am) said: "Ifield is out of both."

Sainsbury's West Green - reopened at 7,.30am. Jessica Grinsted (8.30am): "Currently in queue at Sainsburys, member of staff just confirmed they are no longer giving priority to NHS staff."

Tesco Hazelwick - Pradip Lukka (7.30am Tuesday): "Just got diesel at Tesco Hazelwick. They have plenty of petrol and diesel. Well organised staff marshalling traffic. About 30 min waiting time."

Tilgate BP - Angela González (7am Tuesday) said: "Northgate BP has a tanker. The queue is getting longer by the minute"

Pease Pottage BP - Jo Lomax (6.45am) said: "Pease pottage services had fuel at 5am, 25 minute queues." £45 limit

Texaco Fleming Way - Darren Oomen (7.30am) said: "Texaco Fleming way both fuels 45 min wait just been."

On Monday morning, Sam Evans, who lives in Pound Hill, posted on Facebook: "Waking up at 5.30 to get petrol, to still go home without."

Mrs Evans then told the Crawley Observer "We went to Tesco Hazelwick and Texaco on the Balcombe Road. Talked to a lady in Tesco and they said they didn’t know when they will get petrol delivered. We weren’t they only ones there... there was a queue of at least 12 cars."Amie Jayne Stovell posted on our Facebook page: "Northgate petrol are nightmare! Bad traffic and it affect our school run."Tanya Miles posted on the Crawley Community Group Facebook page post about petrol updates: "Sign at Sainsburys says closed until 7.30 tomorrow, northgate has a big queue just drove past."