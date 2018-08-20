Fun day in Crawley helps young Karson

A fundraising day raised £750 for a three year old with a serious medical condition.

Shanise McGrath organised the event, at the Bewbush Centre on Sunday August 12, for her cousin Karson Smart and managed to raise £750.

Karson has polymicrogyria, a pre-birth condition in which the brain forms too many folds.

He was diagnosed with bleeding on the brain just days after he was born, and was given urgent treatment at St Thomas’s Hospital in London. Karson now suffers from epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

“Despite all this, he is such a happy boy, said Shanise. “So, this is why we are raising money to fund Karson to have ‘Brainwave therapy’.

“Brainwave is a programme which helps in making home-life the best it can be for a disabled child. The programme will involve exercises and life style changes to help Karson’s cerebral palsy.”

To donate to Karson’s fund, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karson-money

For more about the charity Brainwave, visit: www.brainwave.org.uk

Photos by Derek Martin Photography