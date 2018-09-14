Funday to be held in bid to create new charity in memory of Barns Green mum

A Barns Green women is set to host an afternoon of fun and festivities as she aims to raise enough money to launch a new charity in memory of her mother.

Hannah Leonard, 55, died after being stabbed at her home in Camden, London, on February 9.

Caroline Snowling is holding a fun day in Barns Green in honour of her mum Hannah Leonard who was murdered earlier this year SUS-181009-120100001

Her daughter, Caroline Snowling, is set to host a charity funday in Barns Green later this month as she looks to collect more money to start a new charity which will help families affected by sudden deaths

Caroline has set up Hannah’s Wings, a cause which will help bereaved families affected by murder, manslaughter and suicide.

After her mother’s unexpected death she said she received very little support and she wanted to use her experience to help others.

She said: “It’s so final and the danger is the thought of where it can take you mentally. It sent me quite close to a breakdown and there was nothing at all.

“What I am trying to do is offer what I think was missing. I can’t change my experience but I really want to offer other families something so they don’t have to go through it alone.

“We want to live in a world where no-one grieves alone.”

She said the charity would offer services including special support groups for those who had been bereaved as well as extra support for individuals.

So far Caroline has raised more than £2,500 from other events held over the past few months.

However, in total she needs £5,000 to apply for charity status and become a registered cause.

She said: “I just can’t get on with life, something needs to come from my own experience. There is very little support for those who have been bereaved or lost love ones.

“I have decided to turn a tragedy into a charity.”

On Saturday, September 15, she will be holding a funday on the field along Sandhills Road in Barns Green.

A whole host of activities will be taking place including a beat the goalie, bouncy castle and bouncy slide, face painting and many more.

There will also be special guest entertainers such as Brighton’s Disco Bunny, Nerf Gun Party War, Adison Austin & back flipping Spider-Man, and Dreamcatchers Production junior DJ’s.

Several food and drink stalls will also be available along with shopping stands, live dancing and music, a tombola and a raffle.

The afternoon will run from 12pm until 6pm and is free to enter.

All money raised through the different stalls and activities will go to Hannah’s Wings.

For more information or to help out on the day email contact@hannahs-wings.org.uk

You can also find out more about Hannah’s Wings by visiting www.hannahs-wings.org.uk/