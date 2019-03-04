Funding to help Crawley long-term unemployed welcomed

A service which helps the long-term unemployed in Crawley has received funding to continue.

Employ Crawley will help residents thanks to funding from the Department for Work and Pensions and two new team members.

Cllr Peter Smith

It was launched in 2017 by Crawley Borough Council in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

It is a service aimed at using the experience and expertise of employment services, business and training providers to help people take advantage of local employment and training opportunities.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “Since their inception more than 250 residents have worked with the team, taking part in one-to-one sessions, workshops and job fairs.

“Funding has been awarded to Employ Crawley until March 2020, to enable the service to continue supporting residents on a one to one basis that have been out of work long term.”

The service is based at Crawley Library where new team members Kamlesh Kamari and Neil Parsons will be on hand to offer help.

See also:

Crawley council to spend £7m on property and use rent to fund services

‘Put all young men in the armed forces’ - your views on how to cut Crawley crime

‘Nightmare’ - dismay at 9-month M23 Pease Pottage roadworks

Crawley taxi driver convicted and sacked after lying about speeding offences

Careworker with knife and 7 bags of cannabis jailed after Crawley park arrest

Council tenants praise new town centre apartments

Pets Corner to move into new Sussex development near A23

Crawley’s Queens Square - take a look back in pictures

Councillor Peter Smith said: “This is great news. Employ Crawley has established itself as an important service for our residents and I am delighted that we have received the funding to continue.

“We have a wealth of employment and training opportunities here in Crawley and by offering a holistic approach to employment support we will ensure that our local residents are in the best position to obtain them.”

Employ Crawley is hosting its annual job fair on Tuesday (March 5) from 10am until 3pm.

The spokesman said: “Come down and meet with local employers from a range of industries, speak to LoveLocalJobs who will be on hand to offer advice when filling out job applications and meet the new team.

“You can stop by and chat to the team on Mondays from 10am until 2pm, Thursdays from 2pm until 7pm at Crawley Library or Fridays at Broadfield Library from 10am until 1pm.”

For more information about Employ Crawley, visit www.regeneratingcrawley.org.uk/employcrawley