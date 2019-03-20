Gang attack teenager in ‘shocking’ incident outside shop

A gang attacked a teenage boy in a ‘shocking’ violent incident outside a village shop last night.

A local resident says he broke up the attack outside the One Stop shop in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, at around 8pm.

In a post on social media he said: “Shocking ... teenage lads recklessly kicking another lad on the floor in the head whilst throwing bricks at him.”

Others described the attack as ‘horrible’, ‘awful’ and ‘terrible’ and congratulated the resident for bravely stepping in.

A woman said her husband had seen the attack and was ‘utterly shocked at what he witnessed.’

Another queried: “What’s happened to Horsham?”

The attack is the third violent incident in the Horsham area over the past weeks. In the first, between 10 and 15 young people were reported to have been involved in a mass brawl in Horsham’s Causeway.

And yesterday afternoon a woman was injured after trying to break up a fight involving a group of around eight youths in Horsham Sainsbury’s car park. A 15-year-old schoolboy was also hurt.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said of the latest attack: “We received a report from a witness who had seen a teenage boy being assaulted by three other teenagers outside the One Stop shop in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, on Tuesday (19 March) just before 8pm.

“The victim got up and walked off. The victim has not been traced or reported the incident.

“If anyone knows who the victim is or has any information, contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or ring 101 quoting serial 1201 of 19/03.”