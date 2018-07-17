Gareth’s coming home... to Lidl

England football manager Gareth Southgate has been given his own parking space at Lidl in Hazelwick Avenue.

Gareth, who made a low-key return to the country after the World Cup campaign, has been promised a ‘jubilant reception’ from Lidl employees if he calls in to his hometown store.

The space is marked: ‘Always dream big. Well done Gareth Southgate whose dreams began in Crawley.’

Christian Härtnagel, the CEO of Lidl UK said: “We’re delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the incredible England team by celebrating in their local Lidl.

“As the Official Supermarket of the England Football Team we have been supporting the players for a number of years and, along with many others, feel very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Lidl’s ‘Dream Big with Lidl’ campaign was widely publicised during the tournament. This week, the company said that in the last three years it has created three million opportunities for five to 11 year olds to play football.

The ‘Dream Big’ player story series delved into where some of England’s top stars began their football dreams, with interviews from those who played a part in their journey, helping them to reach their goal of putting on the Three Lions shirt.

The series featured Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, and Ashley Young.

__