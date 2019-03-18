Gareth Southgate tells of Crawley pride as sporting heroes honoured in new wall of fame

Crawley’s sporting heroes are celebrated in a new display at K2.

It was unveiled at the leisure centre’s opening day on Saturday (March 16) by Deputy Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Tahira Rana, and Cabinet member for Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins.

Wall of Crawley's Sporting Excellence

The wall displays 13 sportspeople who are connected to Crawley, including:

Steve Arneil, karate

Nick Buckfield, pole vault

Paulo Da Silva, Muay Thai

Steve Arneil, Mick Jones, Mick Leigh, Nick Buckfield and Clive Southgate

Sharron Davies , swimming

Katie-George Dunlevy, cycling

Sally Gunnell, hurdles

Mick Jones, hammer throw

Cllr Chris Mullins opening the wall with (from left to right) Deputy Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Tahira Rana; Steve Arneil; Mick Jones; Nick Buckfield; Mick Leigh and Clive Southgate

Jade Lally, discuss

Mick Leigh, judo

Alan Minter, boxing

Gareth Southgate, football

Daley Thompson, decathlon

Zara Williams, swimming

Each sporting hero is presented with a portrait and information plaque, outlining their career highlights.

Gareth Southgate, manager of the England national football team, said: “Crawley has a proud sporting tradition and produces a great number of sportsmen and women who compete nationally and internationally.

“Underpinning these achievements, many Crawley residents are actively engaged as coaches, volunteers, participants, administrators and spectators.

“I am proud to have grown up in Crawley where sport plays such an important role in the local community.”

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Crawley has a rich sporting history and our feature is a great way of highlighting the achievements of our sportspeople.

“We hope the “wall of fame” at K2 Crawley will inspire the next generation to give sport a try and inform people of the successes that have come out of Crawley.

We understand that we may not have represented everyone in this initial stage but we plan to keep adding to the wall, so if you have any sporting suggestions – let us know!”

Katie-George Dunlevy, Paralympic cyclist, said: “Sport not only gave me a life beyond my wildest dreams but it has also saved it.

“I was diagnosed visually impaired at aged 11 with a progressive degenerative eye condition and faced with a potentially bleak future.

“However, when I found sport, I found a passion and a drive to be the best I could possibly be.

“Living and training in and around Crawley all my life, I work extremely hard and K2 Crawley is where I do a lot of my work towards becoming the current Paralympic and World Champion that I am. I now travel the world doing what I do. I am immensely proud, as are my family and the sporting community in Crawley.”

If you want to make suggestions for the next phase of selection, email: communications@crawley.gov.uk