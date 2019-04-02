Gatwick Airport to sponsor South and South East in Bloom competition

Gatwick Airport is the headline sponsor of the South and South East in Bloom competition.

South and South East in Bloom is one of 16 regions in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom Campaign.

Gatwick Airport is the headline sponsor of South and South East in Bloom competition

About 300 communities took part in the competition last year with entries across 30 categories.

This year’s competition is expected to be the biggest to date.

Melanie Wrightson, Gatwick Airport community engagement manager, said: “Sharing the benefits of our airport by supporting projects that make a real difference to communities living locally to Gatwick is extremely important to us.

“When selecting projects, we look for those that contribute to the local environment, promote health and wellbeing and bring communities together.

“We feel South and South East in Bloom does an exceptional job and we’re proud to be the headline sponsor for the fourth year running.”

See also:

Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011

This is the average household income in these Crawley streets

New Gatwick non-stop flights to Brazil begin

Gatwick Airport signs contract to trial valet car parking robots

“We want to be the South Korea of the South East,” says Crawley council boss

Gatwick to create airport vehicle accident ‘league table’