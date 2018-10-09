Gatwick Airport workers consider strike action

Hundreds of workers at Gatwick Airport are considering strike action in the run up to Christmas following a row over what a union describes as a ‘massive inequality’ in pay.

Airport union Unite has served a strike ballot notice to more than 250 of its members employed at Gatwick by logistics giant Wilson James.

It is demanding a £1 an hour pay rise for the year starting April 1, 2018, stating the increase will ‘begin to bridge the gap with airport staff pushing luggage trollies who earn significantly more than Wilson James staff’.

Staff at the company, who look after around 670,000 passengers at the airport each year, are set to receive ballot papers for strike action next Monday (October 15). They have until October 29 to respond.

Unite regional officer Jamie Major said: “Our members take their responsibilities to the hundreds of thousands passengers they care for during their time at Gatwick very seriously - however, this blatant pay inequality can’t continue any longer.

“We calculate that our members look after 670,000 assisted passengers a year, many with disabilities, which is a big responsibility and should be valued appropriately by the employer.

“If our members vote for strike action, this will adversely affect the Gatwick ‘experience’ for disabled travellers in the run-up to the peak Christmas holiday season.

“We wish to avoid any distress to disabled passengers and that’s why we are asking Wilson James management to get around the table to negotiate constructively to resolve this dispute.”