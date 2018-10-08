Gatwick boss quizzed by students on airport careers

Gatwick’s boss gave advice to students thinking about pursuing a career at the airport.

CEO Stewart Wingate took part in a Learn Live broadcast with more than 60 schools nationwide.

It focused on jobs related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Mr Wingate gave insights into his duties at Gatwick and his engineering apprenticeship.

He answered questions on why he wanted to work in the aviation industry, what qualities are required to become a chief executive, and what he felt apprenticeships bring to the business.

He said: “I am pleased to have participated in a Learn Live broadcast and enjoyed sharing experiences that have shaped my career to help inspire future generations.

“It is important we continue to work closely with our local communities to showcase the diversity of STEM career opportunities available at Gatwick, as we want to be at the forefront of inspiring young people to join us and be part of our continuing future growth and success.”

Since launching the Learn Live streaming platform at Gatwick last year, more than 30,000 student and teacher views from 500 schools across the country have tuned into the monthly interactive video links, giving students the opportunity to ask questions directly to the airport’s staff.

The broadcasts were recorded and all of the 18 sessions can be watched by students not able to take part in the live sessions.

Stuart Heaton, managing director of Learn Live, said: “We were delighted to interview Stewart Wingate, CEO at Gatwick Airport on the Learn Live channel and to find out more about his career in engineering and why apprentices are important to his business.

“It is vital for companies like Gatwick to engage in their local community to help inspire the future workforce to consider a career in the STEM industries and we are proud to help them do this via the Learn Live channel.”

For more information or to see the Learn Live broadcasts visits: www.learnliveuk.com