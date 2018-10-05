Gatwick Hilton Hotel’s Halloween Ball creeps in this month

A spooktacular Halloween event raising funds for charity is set to creep into Gatwick Hilton Hotel (South) later this month.

Community Transport Sussex’s (CTS) ‘Grand Charity Fundraising Halloween Ball’ is the charity’s biggest event of the year and it will be held in the Ascot Suite on Friday October 26 with a 7pm start.

Guests will be in for a treat with a two-course dinner, live Halloween-themed entertainment, a live auction of donated experiences and items such as a week in a French Chateau for 12 people, a weekend in a country Sussex cottage, vouchers for afternoon teas, hair and pampering sessions and more.

There will be a raffle and dancing until midnight with our DJ. Halloween dressing up and make-up is optional but encouraged.

For those who like a trick, a virtual reality ‘scare’ experience for the braver members of the audience will be a key feature of the evening.

Funds raised at the event will go to the charity which provides over 8,000 journeys a month to residents who for various reasons such as health and mobility, struggle to access mainstream transport.

The charity has local depots at Crawley, East Grinstead, Horsham and Mid Sussex.

Therese Cole, business development co-ordinator, at CTS said: “CTS is the local charity which runs the Blue Bird Community Transport service - and every year we arrange events and activities to raise essential funds to ensure the charity is sustainable and available for our residents in Sussex.

“CTS offers a Dial-A-Ride service to people of all ages who can register with us for transport – there is no charge for membership.

“We provide a door-to-door service for passengers who require transport to hospital and doctor’s appointments, shopping trips, visits to friends and family, which helps to alleviate social isolation for people who do not get the opportunity to get out very often and may be located away from the main bus routes.

“Our mini-buses transport our members to their elder care centres, with a helping hand from their front door from our sociable and fully qualified drivers.

“All of our buses have disability access and tail lifts.”

Tickets for the Halloween Ball are selling fast. To book yours visit www.buytickets.at/communitytransportsussex