Georgia Lewis trio line up at Chichester Folk Song Club

The Georgia Lewis trio are the guests at the Chichester Folk Song Club, The Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester on Monday, October 8.

Club spokesman Kerry Manning said: “Georgia Lewis is folk singer and accordionist from Wiltshire. She studied professional musicianship at the Brighton Institute of Modern

Music, where she explored a broad range of musical styles, eventually meeting and touring with prog-rock band Maschine, appearing on their first album Rubidium on InsideOut Music. During this time, inspired by singer Sheila Chandra, Georgia also travelled to India to study singing at the Arambol Music Academy.

“In 2015 Georgia Lewis and her trio – Felix Miller (guitar), Rowan Piggott (fiddle) – released her self-titled EP; since then they have performed at many folk clubs and festivals in the south of England and received airplay on various national radio stations including the Mike Harding’s Folk Show. In 2015 Georgia won The Future of Young Folk Award at Bromyard Folk Festival and won the band competition at Ely Folk Festival in 2016.

“The trio bring the freshness and enthusiasm of youth, coupled with the technical musical dexterity far beyond their years, to really brighten your day.”

Entrance £5 (£2 regular members). Evening starts at 8.15pm (music session 7.45) and ends at 11. For more info, visit www.chifolksongclub.co.uk or call 01243 781866.

