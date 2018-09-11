People can get a behind-the-scenes look at the services which operate at Gatwick Airport.

It has teamed up with Gatwick Aviation Museum for Gatwick Fun, a day of activities and displays which will give visitors the chance to see the vehicles and equipment used by the Gatwick Fire Service, Airfield Operations and Engineering teams.

Sussex Police will also have a police dog unit vehicle and an armoured Land Rover on show.

Entry is free with a suggested £5 donation for parking to raise money for Gatwick TravelCare, Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and St Catherine’s Hospice.

The event is taking place at the Gatwick Aviation Museum, Charlwood, on September 15 from 10am to 4pm.

Alison Addy, Gatwick Airport’s head of community engagement, said: “We are proud to once again be partnering with the Gatwick Aviation Museum to host this exciting event, which promises to be fun for all the family. Gatwick Fun really allows us to showcase what it takes to run of one of the world’s busiest airports and our teams look forward to meeting and greeting the local community on the day.”

Gatwick Aviation Museum manager Ashley Colella said: “The museum is honoured to be able to bring this event back for a second year. It’s a great opportunity and furthers the aims of our charity to showcase the best the local community has to offer.”

Gatwick Airport Commander and Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said: “We are delighted to be part of the Gatwick Fun day. To be able to open policing to the public gives people the opportunity to see how we police the airport and work with partners to keep people travelling through Gatwick safe. The open day will give people an insight into many different aspects of policing from armed policing to dogs.”

Last year 1,200 people attended the event.