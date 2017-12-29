Get your nominations in for the 2018 Crawley Community Awards

Crawley Borough Council is urging residents to get their nominations in for next year’s Community Awards.

The council is organising the 2018 event and partnering with the Observer and The Hawth to run the awards for the third consecutive year.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Community Engagement said: “The first two Crawley Community Awards nights were inspirational and showed off the best that Crawley has to offer. Whether an award winner was courageous, a volunteer of several years, a local hero or a sporting achiever, all were richly deserved.

“I’m hoping the 2018 event can be even better, so nominate now.”

A statement from the council said: “The awards demonstrate just one way the council supports the charity and voluntary sector in the town. The council also gives out grants, offers professional support and councillors work in their wards to help develop projects supporting local needs.”

For more details visit: www.crawley.gov.uk/community

- Groups and individuals can be nominated for any of sixteen different categories covering everything from volunteering and charities through to education and sports. Nominators do not need to live in the Crawley District but nominees must either live, work, volunteer or study within the district or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area.

Visit: www.crawleycommunityawards.org