Girl, 10, taken to hospital with serious injuries after car crashes into Sainsbury's

A ten-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with 'serious but non life threatening injuries' after a car crashed into Sainsbury's in Queensway, Crawley, police have confirmed.

Police said a 41-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a car collided with the front of Sainsbury's supermarket at around 6pm this evening.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture contributed

A police statement read: "At about 1800 hours, on Wednesday August 28, a silver Kia Sorento collided with the front of Sainsbury's supermarket at Queensway, Crawley.

"As a result, a 10-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries."

Police also confirmed the driver of the Kia, was 'uninjured'.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Shield.