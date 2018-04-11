Girl, 13, helped from railway bridge

Emergency services helped a young girl after she was spotted at the top of a railway bridge.

Sussex Police and firefighters rushed to the bridge near Wivelsfield railway station at 4.50pm yesterday evening (April 10).

Officers said a 13-year-old was seen standing on the bridge above Leylands Road.

A ladder was put up by fire crews and after engaging in conversation with emergency services she came down of her own accord at 6.25pm.

She was not believed to be hurt but was taken to hospital for checks, police said.

The road was closed in both directions between Maple Drive and Junction Road whilst the incident was dealt with.

Police and firefighters attended the incident. Photos by Eddie Howland

On Twitter Mid Sussex Police thanked drivers for their patience.