Girl, 7, suffers serious head injuries in Crawley bus crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash between a bus and a child in Crawley.

The incident occurred at the junction of Coachmans Drive and Enfield Road around 3.30pm on Tuesday February 25, a police spokesman said.

Police

He added: “The pedestrian – a seven-year-old local girl – was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with serious head injuries, where she remains at this stage.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dash cam which may have captured the incident, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 858 of 25/02.”

