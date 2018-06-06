Good causes for young people can apply for a share in Gatwick Hilton’s £5k Giveaway

The Crawley Observer, Hilton London Gatwick Airport and the DM Thomas Foundation have teamed up to re-launch their yearly give away.

From now until Friday June 29, charities, schools, clubs and non-profit organisations are invited to apply online for a share of £5,000 to support their work with children and young people with special needs.

Dedicated supporters at Hilton London Gatwick Airport have worked hard throughout the year the raise the money to benefit young people in local communities.

Over the past 12 years, grants have funded numerous projects supporting young people that include outdoor learning, arts and crafts materials, travel costs, sports equipment, specialist and crisis counselling, therapy and cancer care, refurbishments and resource packs.

Julia Karabova of Hilton Gatwick said: “We are excited about this re-launch and we are always looking for ways to engage and support the local community. Throughout the year we help different charities, not only with financial support.

“Our employees are often involved in charity events taking place around the Gatwick area. We have received great positive feedback that motivates us to keep supporting and helping as much as we can.”

Last year, Gatwick Giveaway funded a wide range of projects throughout the local area, providing equipment, resources, care, support, activities and opportunities to sick, disabled and disadvantaged children and young people in the community.

The Giveaway aims to help organizations which work hard to improve the lives of young people, often with limited resources. With support from The Crawley Observer and the team at Hilton London Gatwick Airport, the Foundation will award grants to local projects to work with young people in the community to transform their lives.

Applicants must be registered charity or non-profit working in the Gatwick area. Your work must support children and /or young people up to the age of 16 who are either disabled or have special needs.

Individual children or families cannot be supported – grants are made to organizations.

Financial accounts must be available to accompany applications. The form can be found on https://dmthomasfoundation.org/gatwick-5k/ and once completed should be emailed to grants@dmtfyp.org

The deadline for application is Friday June 29.

