Gracewell of Horley Park Opens ‘Wheelers Retreat’ Pub

Residents, the team and the local community have celebrated the official launch of Gracewell of Horley Park’s very own pub – the Wheelers Retreat.

The new pub, which is located inside the home on Court Lodge Road, was opened by the Horley Town Mayor and Council Chairman, Councillor David Powell.

The new pub will provide residents and guests with the opportunity to relax, socialise and enjoy an afternoon or evening at the pub, while in a safe, friendly environment.

The idea behind the initiative came from the home’s Activities Coordinator, Gillian Groves and the pub was named by a resident at home.

The Gracewell team went to extra lengths to get a real ‘pub’ feel to the space, with brick wall wallpaper and traditional wooden beams.

Items were donated by friends of the home, including a pool table and cocktail bar, which will go alongside the new jukebox which plays old records, a rubber dart board and tables for cards and quiz games.

The Wheelers Retreat will be used for a whole variety of functions, including traditional Pub Quiz nights, cheese and wine evenings, gin tasting and gentlemen’s club nights, as well as providing residents with the opportunity to enjoy an evening at the pub in the comfort and safety of their own home.

Speaking about the pub at the official launch, Gracewell resident Monica Philpott said: “The pub is wonderful, and it will really bring the community together.”

Another resident, Anne Brown, said: “The pub is a very good idea and it’s another nice place to take visitors for a drink.”

At the opening, residents and guests enjoyed healthy public snacks, including textured modified snacks to accommodate all resident’s needs, and Irish coffee.

The Mayor was extremely complimentary of the home and of the pub itself.

Simona Varga-Pali, Home Manager at Gracewell of Horley Park, said: “We have been absolutely delighted to officially launch our very own pub, the Wheelers Retreat. It was an honour to be joined by the Horley Town Mayor for the official opening event, as well as by residents, friends and family and team members.

“The pub is a unique initiative which will provide all our residents, and guests, with the opportunity to enjoy some time at the pub, in the safety of their own home. We really look forward to spending many happy afternoons and evenings together at the pub, socialising and making memories.”

