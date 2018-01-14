Graduates in South-East admit degree didn’t help in getting a job

Many of graduates in the South-East have not benefitted from or used their degree in the world of work.

New research conducted by Able Skills, surveyed graduates from the South-East and found that more than half (58%) felt they could be in the same position without a degree while (13%) said their degree was a waste of money.

More than half (26%) of the region’s graduates think they could be earning more if they had started working straight from school.

Almost half of all graduates surveyed across the UK (48%) believe they could be earning more if they started working straight from school and (35%) wish they didn’t go to university at all.

Perhaps because they are not using their degrees, almost three in ten of all (27%) graduates have never used their qualification at work.

But this doesn’t look set to change, over half (58%) of employed graduates have no plans to move jobs to make use of their studies.

Top 10 Most Useless Degrees According to Graduates from the South East:

- Media Studies

- Fashion

- Film Studies

- Art History

- Drama

- Religious Studies

- Fine Arts

- Sports Management

- Philosophy

- Advertising

Even mainstream subjects have not led graduates across the UK to relevant jobs.

Almost two-thirds of all geography and history (62%) graduates admitted they have never used what they learnt in employment.

This is followed by a third (33%) who studied psychology or sociology that have also never made use of their learnings.

Gary Measures, Managing Director of Able Skills says: “The education, education, education boom in the 90s has had a knock on effect.

“Many graduates seem to have taken this on board without seriously considering what they wanted to do post study. Evidently, further education is not the best career route for everyone and is such an investment that young people seriously need to consider their skill set and future before taking on such a commitment of their time and money.

“More needs to be done to educate young people on the other options available to prevent another generation making the same mistakes when they could be earning and on a career ladder.”

A lack of planning could be the problem as (26%) of graduates in the South-East didn’t know what they wanted to do with their degree after studying.

