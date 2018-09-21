Grandparents invited to enjoy fun and learning at Crawley school

Grandparents enjoyed a morning of fun and learning at a Crawley school.

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School in Langley Green hosted the event.

Grandparents joined the celebration assembly where certificates were awarded to pupils for good work and attitude and joined their grandchildren in class.

Early Years children showed off their classroom and the playful learning they undertake including painting, jigsaws, building, role play and sharing books.

Year 1 shared books and designed new front covers.

Year 2 explored capacity as part of their maths learning and even made fruit cocktails.

Key Stage 2 shared their artistic skills with their grandparents with year 3 and 4 children sketching cave men images on tea-stained paper, and year 5 and 6 sketching artic foxes linked to their topic.

Penny Foreman, grandmother of Harley-Blue Philips in the reception class, enjoyed the visit and said it was lovely to see such a range of activities.

Grandparents were invited to join parents and staff in the school hall for a McMillian Coffee Morning where £300 was raised for the charity.

