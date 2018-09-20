Grant cash up for grabs for Crawley groups

Crawley Borough Council is inviting grant applications from local not-for-profit groups.

The grants – ranging from £50 to £2,500 – are awarded for community projects and events.

Councillor Brenda Smith, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Public Protection, said: “I am looking forward to reviewing these proposals and funding a range of community projects.

“Local grants can really make a big difference and help voluntary and community groups across the borough. We can fund all or part of a project and new proposed or existing activities.”

A council spokesman said: “This scheme funds a range of organised activity for wide community benefit. Unfortunately individuals cannot apply.

“Applications are considered at any time; however, you are advised to apply at least a month before the event or activity will take place.”

The application form and eligibility criteria are published on the council’s website at www.crawley.gov.uk/grants

For more information about applying contact Craig Downs, funding and commissioning officer at Crawley Borough Council, on 01293 438763.

Read more:

New business in Crawley town centre will ‘breathe new life into prominent building’

Professor Brian Cox is coming to Sussex for a warm up show

Chickens destined for slaughter need a home