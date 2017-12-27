Grants for Crawley community groups

Two more community groups have been awarded Open Grants from Crawley Borough Council.

Millfield Court Social Club and The Ifield Barn Theatre Society are the latest community groups to reap the benefits of the council’s Open Grant scheme.

“Based in Ifield, Millfield Court Social Club is an older people’s collective, who enjoy weekly activities such as talks, exercise classes and a cinema club,” said a statement from Crawley Borough Council.

“They were awarded £470 from the council, which will be used enhance their cinema club. This includes the purchasing of a sound bar, projector, DVD player and screen, with the addition of exercise balls for their classes.

“Ifield Barn Theatre Society, a community group who have also received an Open Grant, will be using their £2,500 to carry out building improvements. The society are dedicated to promoting the appreciation for drama and the arts and the addition of a disabled toilet and storage room will make the theatre more accessible for disabled users.”

Cabinet member for Community Engagement, Councillor Michael Jones, said: “It’s fantastic news that we could award these two deserving community groups an Open Grant, the money will make a real difference to both groups.

“I had the great pleasure of visiting the residents of Millfield Court in Ifield this week. Presenting the Social Club with a grant, in recognition of all the great activities they have been and are planning to do, was a delightful duty. Long may the council’s Open Grant scheme continue.”

The Open Grants and Community Cohesion Grants schemes are open to applications for up to £2,500.

Contact Crawley Borough Council to discuss any proposal. For more information about Open Grants, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/grants