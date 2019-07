Crawley's beautiful Tilgate Park has been awarded TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence for the fifth year in a row.

The park is home to the Nature Centre, the Walled Garden and Café, stunning lakes, fishing, water sports and a brand new segway trail, complete with three purpose-built woodland trails operated by GoApe. For more information about Tilgate Park, visit their website here.To read more, click here.

A ring-tailed lemur at GoApe, situated in the park. Crawley Borough Council other Buy a Photo

Tilgate Park has been awarded the prestigiousGreen Flag- the national standard for quality parks and green spaces. Crawley Borough Council other Buy a Photo

Tilgate Park Crawley Borough Council other Buy a Photo

The park even has otters! Crawley Borough Council other Buy a Photo

View more