Handmade bear for St Catherine’s

A Chemigraphic employee has donated a unique, hand-made teddy bear for a charity auction in order to raise money during a family fun day at CAE.

CAE is a manufacturer of flight simulation technologies - and Chemigraphic’s neighbour in Manor Royal - and holds an annual event in support of local charity, St Catherine’s Hospice.

Michele's handmade teddy bear

The bear was made in-house by Michele Simmonds, one of Chemigraphic’s factory team, whose PCB assembly talents clearly extend to sewing and other art and crafts!

Chemigraphic directly supports St Catherine’s Hospice, but is always looking for new and fun ways to become more involved in their work, and so it was an easy decision to become involved in the fund-raiser at CAE.

John Johnston, Sales and NPI Director at Chemigraphic comments: “As a company that believes in partnership, we are delighted to be able to support both CAE during its fundraising day, and St Catherine’s Hospice.

“The Hospice does fantastic work and we are proud to be one of its long term supporters. We hope that our bear, made by Michele, is a winner at its auction!”

Contributed by Chemigraphic

